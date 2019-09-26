YWCA Needs Community Help

One homeless shelter in Minot is struggling to care for their women and children due to the lack of community help according to their executive director.

YWCA is the oldest non profit organization in Minot, housing 21 women and children daily. The buildings old age is causing many problems though.

We spoke with Ashley Boyd, Executive Director and she said this “We’ve been in this building forever, I think what a lot of people don’t realize is that with old buildings come a lot of maintenance that really can’t be counted for and planned for.”

Maintenance issues that are piling up expenses, and even worse, leaving residents with out water for 24 hours.

“Most recently in the past week in a half we’ve had a sewage flood and a pipe burst, and those are expenses that we’re not really prepared to pay for a lot of the time and we put out a call to action on Facebook and the city of Minot kind of let us down honestly.” Boyd says.

They need about five thousand dollars in repair expenses. But Resident Manager, Liz Heersche, believes money isn’t the only thing you can donate.

“If you can’t donate money. Donate your time. Share our post on Facebook because chances are you know somebody who could help us.”

Ashley Boyd says just because people live in a homeless shelter does not mean they don’t deserve a clean place to stay, and they say with more community support YWCA of Minot can provide that.

