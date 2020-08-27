Zap 13-year-old hatches egg-cellent business plan

“People were doing like different kits like cookie kits and gardening kits and stuff so we kinda, me and my mom kinda bounced off different ideas, and that’s kinda how we came up with this,” 13-year-old Kristyn Bauer said.

Kristyn is the owner of Farm Chicks To-Go, a hatchery rental business that provides a first-hand educational look at the development of chicks.

Living on a farm in Zap, Kristyn has experiences with animals that she says she wants to share with others.

“The first three weeks is when they’re being incubated and then they’ll hatch and then the last week they get to spend with the chicks and kind of learn about them and watch them grow and stuff,” Kristyn said.

The four-week rental includes instructions with an incubator, a heater and even day by day developmental milestones the chicks go through. After the four-week period, the chicks will go back to live at the farm with Kristyn.













Kristyn’s mom, Laura says she sees her daughter learning valuable life skills through operating the business.

“I think this is great for her as she’s growing up too. I think she’s learned a lot about expenses and income and social skills and things like that,” Laura Bauer said.

Kristyn says she is already booking for the fall, and both she and her mom are excited to provide others the opportunity to learn in a hands-on way.

“You read it in a science book like you don’t really pick up on it and it’s just like oh I have to learn this but when you actually see it it’s like wow look at this little life inside this egg,” Kristyn said.

“It’s something we can share with everybody and these things that you’ve read in a book or you learned about when you were little just like completely come to life and it’s like, whoa you know, we enjoy it,” Laura said.

It seems others have been enjoying it too, to the extent that Kristyn now has two kits she’s able to rent out to those who are interested.

