Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Back to school bringing new responsibilities to custodians
Top Stories
North Dakota ranks 3rd nationally for share of drivers who don’t buckle up
National Day Calendar: Spumoni Ice Cream Day
Video
Furry Friday: Meet this sweet pup who has already overcome big obstacles
Video
Moms create learning pods after some N.D. schools announce hybrid system
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Sabre Dogs walk it off against the Big Sticks to end the season
Video
Top Stories
Soccer: Century edges Bismarck, Legacy tops Minot, Mandan falls to Jamestown
Video
Volleyball: A return trip to state on the minds for the Century Patriots
Video
Volleyball: St. Mary’s adjusting under new head coach
Video
Football: Bishop Ryan says discipline key against Trinity Friday
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Viewer Submitted Photos
Viewer Submitted Photos
Recent Videos
Robert One Minute 8-21
Video
Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 8-21-20
Video
School Pods
Video
Expedition League
Video
WDA Boys Soccer
Video
Custer Park Plaques on Hold
Video
Historical Survey
Video
School in Mandan
Video
Art for Auction
Video
Filmmaker Survives 2 Heart Attacks
Video
Community Outreach
Video
Millions at Stake
Video
Century Volleyball
Video
St. Mary's Saints
Video
Bishop Ryan Football
Video
Thursday, August 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
New Dog Park
Video
Measure 3 at Supreme Court
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/20
Video
Luna Fest
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
2 deaths, 232 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 20; active cases statewide are 1,501
Interactive Radar
Bismarck filmmaker releases second full-length feature after almost dying of heart attacks
Video
Millions in limbo between the state and oil & gas companies as schools hang in the balance
Video
Weather
Coronavirus test results could soon come in minutes
Two ND company executives, lifelong friends, killed in SD crash
Don't Miss
KX News Town Hall: Race in the Dakotas
Gallery
Back to School Dance Contest
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps