Viewer Submitted Photos

Posted:
Aug 21, 2020 / 02:37 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 21, 2020 / 02:37 PM CDT
storm clouds in minot
storm clouds in minot
Unnamed
Unnamed
Unnamed
Unnamed
Never seen a rainbow like this!!
Taken On the evening of July 24th Just south of Minot at Serenity Therapeutic Equine Program (STEP).
Unnamed
Unnamed
I took this photo from our back deck in Mandan.
Shot 2
Rainbow over the turtle mountains
View of the lovely Capitol grounds.
Beautiful sunset at Parshall Bay Recreation Park
Beautiful sunset at Parshall Bay Recreation Park
Beautiful sunset at Parshall Bay Recreation Park
Unnamed
Unnamed
Taken August 3rd, 10:10 pm, Chapparel, Minot.
Moon light shining bright at 1:38 AM in Watford City
Looking north towards crosby
Unnamed
Unnamed
Picture taken during the rain shower on August 4th.
A big thundercloud moves in over the house building site in Garrison.
Thunderstorm that passed over Fort Stevenson around 8:15 pm this evening .
Unnamed
Hail in Surrey tonight 8-4-20
Looking North of 57th Avenue
Taken at The Barn at 52 Pines.
Combining wheat south of Esmond while the storm rolled in. August 4th @ 9:45pm picture taken from the steps of the graincart tractor.
Dense Fog at the Capitol when I pulled up for work.
blue skies all around except for this funny cloud and a bit of thunder
A double rainbow from the storm Monday night.
Clear blue skies and headed into Bismarck! However, there is a storm brewing In this 91 degree heat behind us near Washburn.
Getting bigger at East Stark County heading East
Getting bigger at East Stark County heading East
Cloud formation over Washburn, ND.
Atomic bomb? Or shadow?
Unnamed
Unnamed
Unnamed
Unnamed
Taken on the Missouri River Overlook. Casper is a rescue bird who enjoys watching the ND sunsets as much as us!
FEMAville, minot, Wendy way
Growing in strength/power. Beautiful changes in these clouds!
Sunset Bluffs apartment building fire on 10AUG20.
Sunset Bluffs apartment building fire on 10AUG20.
Sunset Bluffs apartment building fire on 10AUG20.
Sunset Bluffs apartment building fire on 10AUG20.
Rainbows, Lightning and rain in the distance.
North of dickinson
NW of New Town
Unnamed
Unnamed
A beautiful cloud formation over Arnegard!
Unnamed
Sakakawea back yard
9:15 pm Tuesday 8/11 south of Blaisdell
Taken in Minot at 9:23 pm. Beautiful sunset with clouds of what is to come
Photo was taken from the front yard of my home in southeast Minot.
Unnamed
Mammatus clouds northwest of Burlington Tuesday evening.
Unnamed
Taken from our front yard tonight about 9:15.
Unnamed
Beautiful evening in the the great of North Dakota!
Unnamed
5 min ago crazy clouds
Sunset at Cottonwood South Softball Complex
Picture of the severe thunderstorm by Columbus, ND.
Looking SE of Minot @ 10:42 am on 8/13/20.
Unnamed
Photo taken near Verendrye ND
Picture was taken in West Fargo this morning
Unnamed
Hello! Here are some hail pictures 2 miles SW of Sawyer. Looked like winter!
Hello! Here are some hail pictures 2 miles SW of Sawyer. Looked like winter!
Hello! Here are some hail pictures 2 miles SW of Sawyer. Looked like winter!
The storm left us with a beautiful double rainbow over Simcoe.
Unnamed
Here are pics of Minot Coin & Bullion’s retail shop.
Here are pics of Minot Coin & Bullion’s retail shop.
Here are pics of Minot Coin & Bullion’s retail shop.
Here are pics of Minot Coin & Bullion’s retail shop.
Here are pics of Minot Coin & Bullion’s retail shop.
Here are pics of Minot Coin & Bullion’s retail shop.
Here are pics of Minot Coin & Bullion’s retail shop.
Here are pics of Minot Coin & Bullion’s retail shop.
Here are pics of Minot Coin & Bullion’s retail shop.
Here are pics of Minot Coin & Bullion’s retail shop.
We are missing our dog, “Friday” He’s a rescue from a puppy mill- very skittish, probably scared to death. Labradoodle-neutered male, grayish brown 50 lbs. Lost in NW Minot. May have been been taken in. Please call with ANY information. Please help us bring our sweet boy home.
Harvest Sunset
Harvest Sunset
Looking South east over hay creek
Looking SE over Hay Creek
looking SE over Hay Creek
Looking SE over Hay Creek
As my sunflower opens it has a heart center.
Saturday evening brought this storm with wind,hail,and rain for a intense half hour
Another picture from west Fargo
Bodee(dog) with sunflowers by north hill minot,nd. Taken by my daughter
Bodee(dog) with sunflowers by north hill minot,nd. Taken by my daughter
Bodee(dog) with sunflowers by north hill minot,nd. Taken by my daughter
Bodee(dog) with sunflowers by north hill minot,nd. Taken by my daughter
Perfect timing to capture these ND moose at sunset.
