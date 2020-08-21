Viewer Submitted Photos

  • storm clouds in minot
  • storm clouds in minot
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Never seen a rainbow like this!!
  • Taken On the evening of July 24th Just south of Minot at Serenity Therapeutic Equine Program (STEP).
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • I took this photo from our back deck in Mandan.
  • Shot 2
  • Rainbow over the turtle mountains 
  • View of the lovely Capitol grounds.
  • Beautiful sunset at Parshall Bay Recreation Park
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Taken August 3rd, 10:10 pm, Chapparel, Minot.
  • Moon light shining bright at 1:38 AM in Watford City
  • Looking north towards crosby
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Picture taken during the rain shower on August 4th.
  • A big thundercloud moves in over the house building site in Garrison.
  • Thunderstorm that passed over Fort Stevenson around 8:15 pm this evening .
  • Unnamed
  • Hail in Surrey tonight 8-4-20
  • Looking North of 57th Avenue 
  • Taken at The Barn at 52 Pines. 
  • Combining wheat south of Esmond while the storm rolled in. August 4th @ 9:45pm picture taken from the steps of the graincart tractor.  
  • Dense Fog at the Capitol when I pulled up for work.
  • blue skies all around except for this funny cloud and a bit of thunder
  • A double rainbow from the storm Monday night.  
  • Clear blue skies and headed into Bismarck! However, there is a storm brewing In this 91 degree heat behind us near Washburn. 
  • Getting bigger at East Stark County heading East
  • Cloud formation over Washburn, ND.
  • Atomic bomb? Or shadow?
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Taken on the Missouri River Overlook. Casper is a rescue bird who enjoys watching the ND sunsets as much as us!
  • FEMAville, minot, Wendy way 
  • Growing in strength/power. Beautiful changes in these clouds!
  • Sunset Bluffs apartment building fire on 10AUG20.
  • Rainbows, Lightning and rain in the distance. 
  • North of dickinson
  • NW of New Town
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • A beautiful cloud formation over Arnegard! 
  • Unnamed
  • Sakakawea back yard
  • 9:15 pm Tuesday 8/11 south of Blaisdell
  • Taken in Minot at 9:23 pm. Beautiful sunset with clouds of what is to come
  • Photo was taken from the front yard of my home in southeast Minot.
  • Unnamed
  • Mammatus clouds northwest of Burlington Tuesday evening.
  • Unnamed
  • Taken from our front yard tonight about 9:15. 
  • Unnamed
  • Beautiful evening in the the great of North Dakota!
  • Unnamed
  • 5 min ago crazy clouds
  • Sunset at Cottonwood South Softball Complex 
  • Picture of the severe thunderstorm by Columbus, ND.
  • Looking SE of Minot @ 10:42 am on 8/13/20.
  • Unnamed
  • Photo taken near Verendrye ND
  • Picture was taken in West Fargo this morning 
  • Unnamed
  • Hello! Here are some hail pictures 2 miles SW of Sawyer. Looked like winter! 
  • The storm left us with a beautiful double rainbow over Simcoe.
  • Unnamed
  • Here are pics of Minot Coin & Bullion’s retail shop. 
  • We are missing our dog, “Friday”  He’s a rescue from a puppy mill- very skittish, probably scared to death. Labradoodle-neutered male, grayish brown 50 lbs. Lost in NW Minot. May have been been taken in. Please call with ANY information. Please help us bring our sweet boy home.
  • Harvest Sunset 
  • Looking South east over hay creek 
  • As my sunflower opens it has a heart center.
  • Saturday evening brought this storm with wind,hail,and rain for a intense half hour
  • Another picture from west Fargo 
  • Bodee(dog) with sunflowers by north hill minot,nd. Taken by my daughter 
  • Perfect timing to capture these ND moose at sunset. 

