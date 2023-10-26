The first precipitation part , well.. that’s going to be rain. As a water droplets starts up in the sky, moves through a layer of cold air, but then starts to melt as it moves through the warmer air at the surface that’s above freezing, that as it falls to the ground, will fall as rain, something we’ve seen quite a bit this summer as we look at our next precipitation type, well, that’s freezing rain. That water droplet starts up in the sky and that cold air melts as it falls in that warmer air that’s above freezing. And then it gets to the surface and that surface temperature is going to be below average, that cold layer and that rain, it will freeze on contact as it hits the ground, making things very slick around your yard, the roads and pretty much everything that it falls on our next precipitation type, well, that’s going to be sleet. It starts up as a water droplet up in the atmosphere and falls through some cold air. It starts to melt again in a warmer, above freezing temperature layer. And then as it starts to fall, there will be a colder layer that refreezes that water droplet, causing it to fall asleep. Even hail in some thunderstorms as it continues to fall. And then our last precipitation type, well, that’s going to be snow and that water droplet, it starts up in the atmosphere. And as it falls through that cold below freezing temperature layer, well, it’s going to fall there. Snow, something we’re seeing this week and something we’ve seen plenty of last winter, hopefully not this winter. So what can those precip types caused your road while in freezing rain conditions that can cause black ice, which is the melting and refreezing of that water that is going to be invisible, really dangerous on the roads as you start to drive, you’ve got to be careful that sleet also causes really slick conditions, something we could see over the rest of this week and for the rest of the winter. So make sure to continue to send in your questions so I can answer them here weekly on weather whys.