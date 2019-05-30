Weather

Clear

Bismarck

25°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Minot

31°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dickinson

29°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Williston

26°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
7-Day Forecast (South)

7-Day Forecast (North)

Satellite & Radar

Potential Precipitation

Current Weather

Temperatures

Wind

Wind Gusts

Humidity

Storm Alerts

Temperature Alerts

