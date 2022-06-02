Clear skies tonight and relatively dry air will let temperatures drop back into the upper 30s and low 40s as high pressure builds overhead. Winds will be weaker tomorrow with plenty of sunshine across the area, and temperatures climbing into the 70s. We’ll continue to have sunshine into the weekend, with a possible exception across our southern counties. Here low pressure to our west may allow a for few showers Saturday. Slightly cooler temperatures and chances for rain will close out the latter half of the weekend with more rain possible into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder