As cold arctic air continues to move in, overnight lows will drop to the 20s below in the northeast to the single digits below across our southwest. Expect milder air to move in from the west tomorrow, setting the stage for another cold day across our east (highs in the single digits), but warmer across the southwest where we’ll find high temperatures back into the 20s. Warmer air will continue to arrive Saturday, and high temperatures will climb above freezing for many. There will be a chance for snow to begin the weekend, with the best chances for any accumulations across our northern counties. A brush with more arctic air will drop our temperatures slightly on Sunday, but expect another milder, and this time more prolonged, weather pattern with a few slight chances for precipitation through much of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder