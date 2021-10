Today: Rain in SE North Dakota will slowly rise to the ENE. Areas around Wishek, Napoleon, and Ashley could see well over half-inch of accumulation. Highs will return mainly to the 70s with the exception of areas getting morning rain where temps will rise to the 60s. Wind will compliment the day nicely and stay light and variable.

Tonight: Widespread 40s with mostly clear skies and light and variable wind.

Saturday: Sunshine and 70s with light NW wind.