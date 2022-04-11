A significant snowstorm will impact much of North Dakota Tuesday through Thursday. Strong wind and heavy snow will make for difficult, if not impossible travel. Much of the state should be prepared for road closers and delayed travel.

Snow will arrive just after midnight in the far SW ND and push north along I-94 between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Expect the arrival in northern ND (around Williston and Minot) by late morning to around lunchtime. The snow will stick around until Thursday.

A Blizzard Warning has already been issued for most of the KX community. The southern half of the state will go into the Blizzard Warning at 7:00 a.m. tomorrow. The north will go under the Blizzard Warning at 7:00 p.m. We’ll all stay until the warning until Thursday.

Strong gusts up to 50 miles per hour, combined with heavy snow, will reduce visibility and cause drifting through Thursday. Even though the snow will taper off Thursday, the wind will stick around through Friday causing blowing snow and drifting concerns.

A Blizzard Warning will cover all of western North Dakota from Tuesday to Thursday.

The heaviest snowfall will come from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning. Many North Dakotans should prepare for one to two feet of snow.