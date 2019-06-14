A Break-Down Of The Severe Potential This Evening

A few showers and small thunderstorms will develop this afternoon with the daytime heating. Afternoon highs will top out on the low to mid-80s. With the dew points in the 50s and 60s, it may feel a little muggy. Showers and storms will be scattered throughout the overnight.

Severe Timing: Storms could become severe by late afternoon but the more likely scenario is for the evening storms to become severe. Storms could stay strong to severe through around midnight.

Threats: Wind and hail are the biggest threats. Hail could be up to an inch and gusts could be around 60 mph with isolated stronger gusts possible. A few of the storms could mesh together to make one larger storm. In this case, the primary threat would be wind. The tornado threat is low at this time but always monitored.

