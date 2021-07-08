A break down of the severe storm threats later today

Today: Partly sunny skies with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will return to the 70s & 80s with severe weather looking more likely by later this afternoon. Golf ball size hail (possibly larger) and gusts to 70 MPH are the main threats with these storms. The timing will be anywhere from 3 PM to just after midnight. ESE winds 15 MPH, gusts to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Severe weather is anticipated to continue with storms becoming more sub-severe after midnight. Lows will fall mainly to the 60s. ESE winds 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Chances for isolated thunderstorms as highs return to the 70s and 80s. ESE winds 5-10 MPH.