A Break Down Of Your Weekend Forecast

Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sun. Highs will heat to the 80s with around 90 in far western ND. The southerly wind will stay light.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s and 60s. Light southerly wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny after increased afternoon clouds ahead of a chance for isolated storms. We already have a marginal risk for severe storms west of Hwy 83. Highs will heat to the 80s and 90s with a light southerly wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with an afternoon cold front that will bring scattered storms. A few of those storms could become severe. We’re already under a marginal risk for severe weather in Southern ND. Wind will shift to become northerly and breezy. Highs will heat to the 80s.