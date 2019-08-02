A Break Down Of Your Weekend Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sun. Highs will heat to the 80s with around 90 in far western ND. The southerly wind will stay light.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s and 60s. Light southerly wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny after increased afternoon clouds ahead of a chance for isolated storms. We already have a marginal risk for severe storms west of Hwy 83. Highs will heat to the 80s and 90s with a light southerly wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with an afternoon cold front that will bring scattered storms. A few of those storms could become severe. We’re already under a marginal risk for severe weather in Southern ND. Wind will shift to become northerly and breezy. Highs will heat to the 80s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss