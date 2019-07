Today: Sunny skies with cool daytime highs. Afternoon temperatures will be cool and only in the 70s. The northwesterly wind stays light around 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with cool lows in the 40s and 50s. Wind shifts and becomes southerly by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs are back in the 70s and 80s. Southeasterly wind will increase to around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. Overnight storms are possible into early Wednesday morning.