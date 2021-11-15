A break from the wind today but it’s back in full force for tomorrow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: A few morning showers along a stationary front with a mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs will range from the 30s in the NE to the 60s in the SW. We’ll get a break from the wind today as it’ll stay southerly and westerly at 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy as lows stay relatively warm and in the 30s and 40s. SE winds 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: An early morning warm front with a mid-day cold front will bring a few scattered showers through the morning hours. Clouds will clear behind the cold front for the afternoon and highs will be a little more uniform across the state to the 40s and 50s. But it’s the wind that will be the bigger story of the day. We already have a High Wind Warning for eastern Montana with a High Wind Watch for much of western ND. Westerly winds will increase to 30-40 MPH, gusting to as high as 60 MPH. The highest winds will be in southern ND.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories