A break from the wind today but it’s back in full force for tomorrow

Today: A few morning showers along a stationary front with a mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs will range from the 30s in the NE to the 60s in the SW. We’ll get a break from the wind today as it’ll stay southerly and westerly at 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy as lows stay relatively warm and in the 30s and 40s. SE winds 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: An early morning warm front with a mid-day cold front will bring a few scattered showers through the morning hours. Clouds will clear behind the cold front for the afternoon and highs will be a little more uniform across the state to the 40s and 50s. But it’s the wind that will be the bigger story of the day. We already have a High Wind Warning for eastern Montana with a High Wind Watch for much of western ND. Westerly winds will increase to 30-40 MPH, gusting to as high as 60 MPH. The highest winds will be in southern ND.