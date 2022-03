Today: Mostly sunny skies as highs warm to the 40s and 50s with a much lighter northerly wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the 20s and 30s. A few of us along the Canadian border could stay above freezing overnight. SE winds increase to 10-20 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs warm significantly to the 50s and 60s. Increasing WSW wind 25-35 MPH, gusting to 40-50 MPH.