A break today but dangerous storms are back in the forecast

Today: Showers and thunderstorms are ending this morning. Partly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southerly winds will become NW at 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: A much quieter night with lows in the 50s and 60s. Northerly winds 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: A partial solar eclipse will happen in the morning. Partly cloudy skies with severe weather likely. Highs will return to the 80s and 90s. Severe storms could fire off in the west by late afternoon and last through the overnight.

You will have to travel east for a better view of the partial eclipse.

