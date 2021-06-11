A brief cool down but the dangerous heat is back

Today: A few morning showers and thunderstorms will lift north. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler and in the 70s. A Wind Advisory has been issued due to westerly winds of 25-35 MPH, gusting to as high as 50 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear as lows fall to 40s and 50s. The winds will shift to become southwesterly and decrease to 10-15 MPH.

This Weekend: Highs return to the 80s and even the 90s by Sunday. Sunshine and dry conditions look to highlight the forecast into most of next week.

