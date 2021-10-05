A Change in the Weather Is on the Horizon

Upper-level ridging will continue to keep our pattern warm and dry for one more day as the jet stream is pushed to our north. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s and tomorrow’s daytime highs will again reach the 80s and lower 90s. Elevated fire weather will be a concern once more tomorrow as winds remain breezy out of the south. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the western half of the state. Thursday will be a transition day as our pattern switches. Expect slightly cooler, although still above-average temperatures, and a slight chance for rain by Thursday evening. Further cooling and increasing chances for rain arrive Friday and into Saturday as data hints at a potent storm system taking shape. At this point the best chances for accumulating rain look to be south and east. The latter half of the weekend and into next week looks to be dry with seasonal October temperatures.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder