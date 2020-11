Today: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers in northern ND. A very light accumulation of around a trace to an inch. Highs will return to the 30s with increasing westerly winds to 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with colder lows in the single digits and teens. West winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Thursday: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine as highs only rise to the teens and 20s. Westerly winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.