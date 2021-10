Today: Mostly cloudy skies with cool highs in the lower to mid-40s. A slight chance for a rain/snow mix along the SD border this morning. Northerly winds 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Some of the coldest lows this season as we’ll all drop to below freezing and to the 20s. Partly cloudy skies with light northerly winds.

Thursday: Decreasing clouds with slightly warmer highs in the west. Afternoon temps will return to the 40s and 50s with a light SE wind.