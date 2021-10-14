A chilly feel today with a big warm-up on the way

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers in mainly the northerly half of the state as the upper-level low responsible for the rain and snow yesterday moves to the northeast. Chilly highs in the 40s with a strong westerly wind at 20-25 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows falling back to the 30s. Westerly winds 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Friday: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine. Highs will return mainly to the 50s with lighter WNW wind at 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.