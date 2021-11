Today: Partly cloudy with a much lighter wind. A breezy NW wind will turn southerly and lighten to around 10-15 MPH. Look for highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the teens and 20s. SE winds 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a much warmer afternoon. Highs will return to the 40s and 50s with a light southerly wind.