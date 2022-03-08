Today: Cloudy skies with isolated snow. Accumulation would be very little if any. Highs will be achieved early in the day with mainly the 20s. Afternoon temperatures will cool to the teens. NW Wind 20-30 MPH, gusting to 35-45 MPH. A Wind Advisory and a WInter Weather Advisory last until 6 PM. A few of the isolated snow showers could make for reduced visibility and slippery conditions.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with colder lows in the single digits. Decreasing NW wind to 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with cold daytime highs only in the single digits and teens. NW winds 10-20 MPH will keep our wind chills to around -20°.