A cold front will sweep across our area overnight, turning winds out of the north and ushering in colder air. Temperatures tonight will drop down into the 30s, with a few spots west and northwest dropping close to freezing. There will be increased chances for precipitation behind the front, and it now appears likely that some snow will mix in tomorrow morning, with light accumulations possible, particularly across grassy surfaces and higher elevations. Highs tomorrow will only rise up to the 40s with extended cloud cover and colder air from the north moving in. Saturday will feature well below average temperatures, mostly cloudy skies, and a few lingering showers behind the front. By Sunday temperatures will begin to rebound back to late May averages, with a warmer outlook by next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder