A Cold Front Has Cleared Our Area

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

With cooler air arriving behind a front that passed through our area today, overnight lows will dip into the 30s across the Canadian border. Temperatures will drop into the 40s elsewhere. There will be a chance for a few light showers overnight into tomorrow morning, with the favored area across our southern counties just before dawn. Tomorrow will be cool and breezy behind a northwest wind, as even by the afternoon temperatures will only reach the 60s. The cooler air won’t stick around long, however, as another pronounced warm-up kicks in for the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Chances for rain look minimal through the beginning of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories