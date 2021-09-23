A Cold Front Has Cleared Our Area

With cooler air arriving behind a front that passed through our area today, overnight lows will dip into the 30s across the Canadian border. Temperatures will drop into the 40s elsewhere. There will be a chance for a few light showers overnight into tomorrow morning, with the favored area across our southern counties just before dawn. Tomorrow will be cool and breezy behind a northwest wind, as even by the afternoon temperatures will only reach the 60s. The cooler air won’t stick around long, however, as another pronounced warm-up kicks in for the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Chances for rain look minimal through the beginning of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder