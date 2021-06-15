A “Cold” Front Is on the Way!

Temperatures will remain quite mild overnight with readings in the 60s and breezy southeast winds. A front will push through the state early tomorrow morning, and as it does so there will be an outside chance for an isolated thunderstorm across central North Dakota around sunrise. Winds will switch out of the west tomorrow, but the cooler air won’t arrive until later in the week. Expect temperatures in the low 80s out west up to the mid-90s east by tomorrow afternoon. Thursday’s temperatures will drop slightly, but by Friday, more seasonal temperatures are expected. Rain chances will be increasing for the weekend, especially late Saturday night into Sunday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder