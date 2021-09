Today: A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms. highs will be much cooler and seasonable. Expect many 60s and 70s. If you’re lucky enough to get a shower or two, a trace to a few tenths of an inch is possible. NW winds 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 40s and 50s. Light showers will exit east. NW winds 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: A slow decrease in clouds with widespread afternoon temps in the 70s. Northerly winds 10-15 MPH.