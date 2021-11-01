A cold start to the new work week

Today: Increasing clouds for most in central ND. Highs only warm to the 30s with westerly and NW winds around 5-15 MPH. A few flurries are possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and we’ll have some of the coldest morning lows of the season. Expect lows to fall to the teens. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs warming to the 30s and 40s. Light southerly wind with dry conditions continuing.

This Week: A pattern shift is in store for the second half of the week. We’ll warm back to the 50s with even the possibility for a few 60s on the map. The forecast remains dry through the weekend.