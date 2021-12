Today: Increasing clouds through the afternoon with cold daytime highs in the single digits and teens. Westerly and southerly winds 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Slow is likely with a trace to up to 3″ possible by Tuesday morning. Many lows will fall to the single digits. Southerly winds 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Morning snow will exit with partly cloudy skies. Slightly warmer highs in the teens and 20s. WNW winds 10-20 MPH.