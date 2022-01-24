A colder start to the new work week

Today: Temperatures will cool as cold air funnels in from the north and cancels out the daytime heating we would normally get from the sun. Most afternoon temperatures will cool to the single digits both above and below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the day as wind chills will drop to around -25° to -35°. Northerly winds will be a little breezy through the morning at around 10-20 MPH. They’ll lighten by the afternoon.

Tonight: A polar plunge as our lows will fall to around -5° to -25°. A Wind Chill warning has been issued until tomorrow at noon since wind chills could dip to as low as -45°.

Tuesday: Sunshine and cold highs. Look for many single-digit afternoon temperatures. The far western part of the state will be allowed to recover to the teens and 20s. NW winds will stay light at around 5-10 MPH.