A Complete Breakdown Of The Weekend Forecast

Today: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms with a marginal risk for severe storms. Highs are back in the 60s with easterly and southeasterly wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for showers in the northwest around Williston. Highs return to the 70s with windy conditions. Southwesterly wind will increase to 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance for rain. Highs return to the 70s. Westerly wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.