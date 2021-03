Today: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies as highs stay cooler today and in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The northerly winds will stay light around 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows falling to the teens and 20s.

Thursday: Decreasing clouds into the afternoon with colder highs ranging from the upper 20s to lower 40s. NW winds 10-20 mph.