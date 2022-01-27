A cool-down today with a warm-up ahead

Today: Colder air moves in from the north and will drop our afternoon temperatures to the single digits and teens. We’ll stay warmer in the SW with mainly the 20s. A few scattered snow showers will push south today and the breezy northerly wind will decrease to around 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the single digits and teens. A warm front will move through by early morning so many areas could be in the teens and 20s by the time you wake up.

Friday: A “quiet” ending to the week with light wind, partly sunny skies, and a relatively warm afternoon. While most of northern ND will be in the teens and 20s. The southern half of the state will warm to the 30s and 40s. WSW winds 5-15 MPH.

