Today: Partly sunny skies with increasing wind. Afternoon southerly wind will rise to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH. Highs will warm to the 50s and 60s.

Tonight: Rain moves in from the west. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 30s as the wind will lighten from the SE to 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: A chance for rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies. Highs return mainly to the 40s with increasing NW wind to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH. The rain and snow chances become more abundant Tuesday night through Wednesday.