A cool down with weekend snow chances

Today: A slight chance for a wintry mix in northern ND. Highs will range from the 30s in the NE around Bottineau to the 60s in the SW around Bowman. Most of us will land in the 40s and 50s. Light snow is possible in the NE around Bottineau, Rolla, Dunseith, and areas to the east. Expect around a trace to an inch. Most wind will shift to become southerly and stay light.

Tonight: Light snow exits the NE. Lows in the 20s with NW wind 10-20 MPH. Decreasing clouds into the morning.

Friday: Mostly sunny with widespread 30s NW winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

This Weekend: Snow is likely early Saturday and will exit Sunday. The highest impacts will be in northern ND.