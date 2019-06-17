A Cool Weather Patten Settles In For The Week

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s. Only a slight chance for rain and storms with a light northerly wind.

Tonight: lows in the 40s and 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with another small chance for rain and storms. Mostly confined to the I-94 corridor. Highs will return to the 60s and 70s. Wind stays light out of the east and southeast.

Wednesday: Rain chances become a little more widespread with a marginal risk for severe weather. Highs return to the 60s and 70s with south wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.