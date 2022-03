Today: Overcast skies and afternoon freezing drizzle highlight the last day of the week. Icy conditions are possible this afternoon on untreated surfaces. Highs will warm to the 20s and 30s with easterly winds 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the teens with northerly winds at 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: A slight chance for light snow. Highs in the teens and 20s with the threat of freezing drizzle lingering. Northwesterly winds 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.