Today: Sunny and dry. Cooler highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The northwesterly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s and 50s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Highs stay cool in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The southerly wind will stay light.