A Cooler Weekend With Sweltering Temperatures On The Way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Decreasing clouds with highs in the 70s to around 80. Westerly wind will get a little gusty at 20-30 mph, sustained winds will stay around 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated showers in Southern ND. Lows will drop to the 50s and 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for isolated showers in Southern ND. Cool highs in the 70s with light northwesterly wind.

Sunday: A slight chance for scattered showers with mostly sunny skies. Highs return to the 70s and to around 80 degrees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss