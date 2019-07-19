A Cooler Weekend With Sweltering Temperatures On The Way

Today: Decreasing clouds with highs in the 70s to around 80. Westerly wind will get a little gusty at 20-30 mph, sustained winds will stay around 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated showers in Southern ND. Lows will drop to the 50s and 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for isolated showers in Southern ND. Cool highs in the 70s with light northwesterly wind.
Sunday: A slight chance for scattered showers with mostly sunny skies. Highs return to the 70s and to around 80 degrees.