A deep freeze today with a quick warm-up to come

Today: A frigid day is in store. This happens to be our coldest day of the workweek. Highs will range from subzero east of HWY 83 with teens in the far western part of the state. Light westerly wind will be enough to keep our wind chills low all day.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, wind, and temperatures. Overnight lows will be achieved early but by morning, we’ll have risen to the teens and 20s. Increasing SW wind will create blowing snow concerns. SW 15-25, gusts to 30 MPH.

Wednesday: Blowing snow will become a concern for the morning commute. Strong wind gusts of 35+ MPH from the SW will become NW through the afternoon. Reduced visibility is a concern with fresh snowpack. Highs warm significantly to the 30s.