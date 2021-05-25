A dramatic cool down with rain/snow chances

Today: Increasing clouds and wind with isolated and scattered rain mainly in the north. Highs will be cooler and in the 50s and 60s. W/NW wind will increase to 25-30 MPH, gusting to 35-50 MPH. A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 9 AM and last until 8 PM.

W/NW winds 25-30 MPH, gusting to 35-50 MPH

Tonight: The NW wind will eventually lighten to 10-15 MPH. Prepare for a colder night by covering sensitive plants. Lows will fall to the low to mid-30s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with cold daytime highs in the 50s. Rain is possible in the far western part of the state by late afternoon. It will push into central ND by the evening and overnight ours. As the temperatures cool, some areas could see a rain/snow mix as the system exits through Thursday. The bulk of the moisture accumulation will be in southern ND.

