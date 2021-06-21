A Few Chances for Rain as Temperatures Heat Up

Temperatures will cool down overnight back into the 40s, but winds will begin to come out of the south by morning. Daytime highs tomorrow will reach the 80s, with a few neighborhoods close to the Montana border getting into the low 90s. Temperatures will warm up further on Wednesday with daytime highs approaching triple digits for some! A cold front will increase rain chances near the Canadian border Wednesday afternoon, with rain chances shifting further south Thursday. Cooler air behind the front will mean a return to near-average temperatures to end the week, heading into the weekend, with another chance for rain Saturday. Temperatures will likely warm back up to well-above-average by early next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder