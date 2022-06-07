Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the 40s with plenty of cloud cover and lingering rain showers but will warm tomorrow back into the upper 60s and 70s with more sun as high pressure begins to control our weather pattern. There will be a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon, mostly across our northeastern counties. Temperatures will climb back to seasonal averages for the latter half of the week with chances for rain and a few thunderstorms Thursday. Friday looks to remain dry, but the heat really builds in this weekend as an upper-level ridge amplifies over the Northern Plains. At the same time, energy will arrive from the west, increasing the chances for thunderstorms. With potential ingredients in place, severe weather will be possible during this timeframe.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder