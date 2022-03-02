Confidence is high for a powerful Colorado Low to develop on Friday and move northeast thru the weekend. Confidence isn’t quite as high on the exact track of the storm. This graphic is from the European model and it’s being used because it’s still a few days out and the high-resolution models won’t start dealing with it until Thursday morning. The current projection keeps the heavy snow to the eastern part of the state but if the storm track looks like it may change by going a little farther west, or east, it will change the amount of snow in the state. We’ll continue to watch this closely and have updates often.