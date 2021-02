Today: After a few morning flurries, we’ll see a slow decrease in cloud cover with highs ranging from the upper single digits to the lower 20s in SW ND. NW winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows falling to just below zero. Westerly wind 5-10 mph.

Friday: Highs will return to the 20s and 30s with an increase in clouds and a slight chance for light snow in the west as a warm front approaches. Southerly winds 10-15 mph.