A frigid weekend with a warm-up next week

Today: Increasing clouds in the north with highs ranging from -5° to -15°. The Wind Chill Warning now extends through the entire state of ND until Sunday. Wind chills could drop to -50°. NW winds 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows around -25°. NW wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny as highs stay low and only warm to -5° to -15°. NW wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A slight warm-up as the cold air mass that has plagued our week will push east. Highs bump up to -5° to 5°. Sunshine and light NW winds at 5-10 mph.