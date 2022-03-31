We’ll have a few passing clouds overnight as temperatures drop down into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most. Tomorrow will be a windy day as winds come out of the northwest with daytime highs again in the upper 40s and 50s. A few scattered rain showers will be possible Friday, particularly across south-central North Dakota by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages for the beginning of the weekend, in what looks to be a sunny Saturday with lighter winds, but by Sunday chances for rain and snow will increase as temperatures drop slightly. At this point, Monday appears to be dry with another chance for precipitation and strong winds Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as a possible stronger system arrives.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder