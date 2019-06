Today: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance for rain and storms. Highs will heat to the upper 70s to mid-80s with the hottest temps around the Bakken this afternoon. Southerly wind 10-15, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Lows in the 50s with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a chance for late afternoon and evening storms. Some could be severe with large hail and damaging wind. West and NW wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.