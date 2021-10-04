A hot pattern stalls out over North Dakota

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Sunny and dry as highs will heat to around 20-degrees above average. Expect widespread 80s today with light southerly wind around 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear as lows will fall back to the 50s. Light southerly wind.

Tuesday: Possible record-breaking heat as many century-old records could be broken. Expect highs to heat to the 80s and 90s. Southerly winds will also ramp up to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.

The pattern that we are starting off the week with is called an omega pattern. Named for the shape it makes of the Greek letter, it sets up a stalling feature in the upper atmosphere that has brought the heat to the Upper Plains. This type of pattern moves very slow which is why we’ll have a hot forecast for much of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories