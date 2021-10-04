A hot pattern stalls out over North Dakota

Today: Sunny and dry as highs will heat to around 20-degrees above average. Expect widespread 80s today with light southerly wind around 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear as lows will fall back to the 50s. Light southerly wind.

Tuesday: Possible record-breaking heat as many century-old records could be broken. Expect highs to heat to the 80s and 90s. Southerly winds will also ramp up to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.

The pattern that we are starting off the week with is called an omega pattern. Named for the shape it makes of the Greek letter, it sets up a stalling feature in the upper atmosphere that has brought the heat to the Upper Plains. This type of pattern moves very slow which is why we’ll have a hot forecast for much of the week.